Rangeen Trailer: Vineet Kumar's Fiery Revenge Against Wife Rajshri Deshpande Promises Rollercoaster Of Emotions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): The trailer for 'Rangeen', which stars actor Viineet Kumar Singh, is finally out trailer, shared by Prime Video on Monday, introduces viewers to Adarsh, played by Viineet. Adarsh's peaceful life turns upside down when he finds out that his wife, Naina, has been hiring gigolos because she finds their marriage boring. Hurt and confused, Adarsh decides to take an unexpected step: he becomes a gigolo himself in the hope of seeking revenge. What follows is a series of hilarious yet emotional events as Adarsh struggles with his new identity and tries to make sense of his broken relationship.

Produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, Rangeen is touted to be a "humorous and poignant exploration of love, loyalty, and self-discovery, brought to life." It is created and written by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi, and directed by Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua what audiences can expect from the show, Kabir Khan, in a press note, said, "With Rangeen, we set out to tell a story that explores the grey areas of human connection--messy, flawed, and deeply real. It's a narrative that blends sharp with emotional honesty, challenging conventions while remaining deeply engaging. We are excited to share Rangeen with audiences across the world--a series that's as thought-provoking as it is entertaining."Rangeen will be out on Prime Video on July 25.