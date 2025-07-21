British Royal Navy's F-35B Fighter Jet, Parked At Thiruvananthapuram Airport For 5 Weeks, May Leave Soon
The F-35B was seen on Monday being towed into a hangar at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. There were reports that it may leave on Monday, but the exact date of its departure has yet to be confirmed.
The report added that the F-35B fighter jet, enroute from the UK to Australia, made an emergency landing in Kerala's Trivandrum following a hydraulic system fault. The jet's issues have been rectified and a final clearance has been given to fly on Tuesday, reported NDTV .
The F-35B fighter jet , part of the UK Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, was on out on a routine sortie when it developed a snag and could not land on the ship.
After the jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, the Indian Air Force provided all required support and assisted in the process, including refuelling.
To repair the F-35B jet, a technical team of the UK Royal Air Force arrived at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on 5 July, however, the 5th generation stealth fighter aircraft was parked at the Bay in the airport for many days.
Later, the jet was moved to Air India hanger where a team from the UK were brought to repair the fighter jet.
Built by Lockheed Martin, F-35Bs are highly advanced stealth jets prized for their short take-off and vertical landing capabilities.
After the F35B jet was parked on the tarmac and soaked by the Kerala monsoon rains, several images surfaced on social media , and people made memes out of them.
The Kerala Tourism Department was the first to share an image of the aircraft on social media X with a humorous caption, "Kerala, the destination you'll never want to leave".
With agency inputs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment