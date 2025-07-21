Fintech Backs The Next Generation

MENAFN - Pressat) On 9th July 2025, New River Stadium in North London became the arena for more than just football-it was at the heart of collaboration, youth empowerment, and social mobility.

The Cloud Cup 2025 , a 7-a-side charity football tournament, by Microsoft and Google colleagues brought together 16 fintech companies to support Urban Synergy's mission to inspire, guide and ignite the ambitions of young people to excel in education and work.



Over 110 players participated across 16 teams.

Co-hosted by colleagues from Google and Microsoft, covering all event costs so 100% of donations go to Urban Synergy.

See full match details



Funds raised will support mentoring, skill building workshops, and work experience opportunities. Showing up in full force after work, players came from: Accenture; AEG Europe; Avanade; AvePoint; Barclays; Deloitte Digital; Gartner; Google; LDC; Mastercard; Microsoft; Moneybox; RBC BlueBay; Salesforce; Talk Nice; and Virgin Media O2.

And the overall winners were: Mastercard. Congratulations!

See where all the teams came in the Cloud Cup.

Leila Thomas, Urban Synergy's Founder & CEO:

“Thanks to Google and Microsoft colleagues for making us your chosen charity for this tournament. Special thanks go to Microsoft's Francis Nwofor for organising this amazing event.

“It's great we're able to unite in this way, working together to ensure more young people reach the education, business role models and work experience opportunities they need. These are all essential building blocks for the next generation to thrive.”

Francis said:

“A huge thank you to all of you who came out and made the Cloud Cup such a brilliant day! With over 300 attendees, we were treated to a fantastic mix of sunshine, energy, laughter, and yes-a few pulled hamstrings too. Thanks for your support.”

Young people who've been through the charity's programme came to support Urban Synergy at the Tournament. Thanks to Sam, Success, Shivan, Marie-Belle, and Keairah and Ayo.

Success , who now works at M&G, said:

“I was happily surprised to see so many people playing. There's a vast range of people here supporting the charity. I spoke to a lot of them about Urban Synergy and they were really approachable and friendly.”

This event wasn't just about competition. It was about purpose. The Cloud Cup directly supports Urban Synergy's work with young people aged 9–24-bridging aspirations and real-world career opportunities.

Asking one of several female players for their views, Toni from RBC BlueBay said:“The matches are a 'walk in the park' for me. I've been playing since I was very young. We have a strong company team, and this is a great opportunity to network with other organisations. I'm delighted to play for Urban Synergy. A youth organisation helped me gain work experience, and I'm happy to support that cause.”

A heartfelt thank you to all participants, volunteers, sponsors, and donors. Your energy, generosity, and commitment make change possible.

Missed this year's event? Stay tuned and get involved in 2026. Learn more or donate her , bring your company in as a corporate partner or join our Golf Day 2026 fundraiser . Or simply contact us for a chat and to learn more.

Urban Synergy is a mentoring charity that has supported over 35,000 young people from underrepresented communities, equipping them with the skills, confidence, and opportunities to achieve their full potential.