Police Attaches Drug Peddler's Property Worth Rs 25 Lakh In Budgam
“Budgam Police have attached immovable property worth approximately ₹25 lakhs under the NDPS Act,” Police said in a statement.
The action follows FIR No. 271/2022 registered under Sections 8/15 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Budgam. The attached property, a single-line shopping complex comprising five shops located at Nasrullapora belongs to Parvez Ahmad Dar alias Pare Punjabi, son of Mohammad Anwar Dar, resident of Nasrullapora, Budgam, it reads.
This move is part of Budgam Police's sustained drive against the drug menace, aimed at dismantling the financial networks of drug traffickers, it reads.
