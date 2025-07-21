Transatlantic Samples 3.1% Cu Over 0.3 Metres At Monitor Project - Anvil Prospect

Highlights of the Exploration Program:



High-Grade Underground samples at Anvil: An outcrop sample returned 3.1% copper (Cu) over 0.3 metres. Anvil Prospect Potential: Recent underground samples at Anvil indicate multiple copper fissure veins within a complex system that are anomalous in copper and support larger Copper Fissure System in the district.

"Samples underground and confirmation of 2 orientations with copper mineralisation are encouraging for further follow up," said Bernie Sostak, CEO of Transatlantic Mining. "This supports multiple high grade copper mineralisation veins in the region. We look forward to uncovering more copper in the district with updated geophysical techniques along strike and down dip."

Geology and Mineralization

At the Anvil prospect, copper mineralization is found within steeply dipping fissure veins that form along second-order structures within a prominent shear zone, trending approximately N40W to N70W. These veins, typically can be up to 1.8 metres wide, are characteristic of the broader Coeur d'Alene mining district. In this eastern and southeastern part of the district, where the Monitor Project is situated, veins are typically copper-rich with reduced silver, lead, and zinc content, suggesting formation under higher-temperature conditions or closer proximity to the hydrothermal source. These copper-rich veins are generally less than 5 meters wide, extend to significant depths, and primarily contain chalcopyrite, pyrite, calcite, siderite, and quartz. Hydrothermal alteration, notably pervasive siderite zoning and bleaching, is a defining characteristic of the mineralized zones, with disseminated siderite sometimes extending hundreds of meters into the wall rocks.

Exploration Results

Building on this geological understanding, the Company conducted a systematic exploration program, implementing industry best practices to confirm the property's geological and mineralogical characteristics.

Initial underground sampling at the Anvil prospect yielded encouraging copper results. An underground adit returned samples up to 3.1% Cu over 0.3 metres (see Figure 1,2) ( *See also historical reports).

The historical workings at the Anvil prospect were explored, mapped, and sampled. These workings were developed along a northeast-trending mineralized structure. The workings and this northeast-trending structure intersect a distinct northwest-trending structure. All of these structures were sampled as part of the program. Samples collected were subsequently sent to Christofferson Labs, LLC. in Smelterville, Idaho, USA for analysis of gold and then to American Analytical Laboratories in Osburn, Idaho for an ICP analysis.







Figure 1: Map of the Big Elk Prospect, a subset of the Monitor Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2: Map of the Anvil Prospect, an underground subset of the Monitor Project (Table 1)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Overall, the Company's exploration efforts confirmed the strike and dip of the vein mined along the Big Elk workings. Surface samples indicate the veins contain copper mineralization. Furthermore, through mapping and sampling of the Anvil working, the Company has identified additional veins within the claim block. Both the Big Elk and Anvil prospects represent historical workings on fissure veins within the larger shear zone, confirming the presence of multiple veins within the shear zone that encompasses the entire project.

Sampling, Analysis, and Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

All samples, are those from chip samples underground in the Anvil Adit across strike of the vein. The samples were up to 5 kilograms and were sent to Christofferson Labs, LLC in Smelterville, Idaho, USA for gold analysis. Subsequent ICP analysis was performed at American Analytical Laboratories in Osburn, ID. All sampling results for the Anvil prospect are detailed in Table 1. All analytical procedures adhered to industry-standard protocols, and results have passed internal QA/QC checks.

Table 1: Sampling across Anvil Prospect Underground Vein