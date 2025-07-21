Transatlantic Samples 3.1% Cu Over 0.3 Metres At Monitor Project - Anvil Prospect
|Sample ID
|Sample Type
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
| True
Width (m)
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|Description
|MON_ 241016_01
|Chip
|0
|0.4
|0.4
|0.4
|0.1
|0.20
|2.72
|Siderite vein dip 50 degrees
|MON_ 241016_02
|Chip
|0
|0.4
|0.4
|0.4
|0.1
|0.75
|3.40
|Siderite vein dip 50 degrees
|MON_ 241016_03
|Chip
|0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|1.5
|1.05
|11.90
|Copper mineralised vein dip 80 degrees
|MON_ 241016_04
|Chip
|0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|3.1
|0.20
|1.70
|Copper mineralised vein dip 80 degrees
|MON_ 241016_05
|Chip
|0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|0.7
|0.10
|2.72
|Copper mineralised vein dip 80 degrees
*Underground rockchip samples, such as those described herein, are selective by nature and are not necessarily indicative of the total average grade of mineralisation
See also,
*NI43-101: Copper-Gold-Silver Mineralization at the Monitor Mine Property, Eastern Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Shoshone County, Idaho, USA, (Ray July 2013), and
* New Release May 14, 2025
About the Monitor Claim Group:
Transatlantic Mining has numerous prospects within the greater Monitor Copper-Gold Project. At the historical Monitor mine, historical grades of up to 15% Copper and 8 g/t Gold were achieved. Surface samples of other prospects have returned grades of up to 30% copper, which have been reported previously.
Qualified Person Review:
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Zachary J. Black, SME-RM, a Principal for Ethos Geological Inc., who is a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.
About Transatlantic Mining Corp.
Transatlantic Mining (TSX-V: TCO) is an emerging precious and base metal explorer. The Company has a focus on converting projects into mines within stable mining jurisdictions. The Company currently holds property interests including an 80% Joint Venture position on the Monitor Copper-Gold project in Montana-Idaho (USA) and 100% of the Golden Jubilee Gold Project with its associated mining rights. The Company also has an extended lease, right to mine, and purchase arrangement for the Miller Gold Mine in Montana, moving towards 100% ownership by way of a payment royalty.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future exploration plans, geophysical programs, and the potential for mineralization. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the exploration and development of mineral properties, the Company's ability to obtain necessary permits, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Legal Disclaimer:
