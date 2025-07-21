Iranian President Set To Visit Pakistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to visit Pakistan in the coming weeks, said Esmail Baghaei, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference held in Tehran, Baghaei emphasized the visit's significance given Pakistan's status as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and its key role in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He added that Iran values its relations with Pakistan and continues to pursue a strategy aimed at strengthening ties with neighboring countries and the region as a whole.