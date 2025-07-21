Khojaly Victim: After Hiding In The Forest For Two Days, We Managed To Reach Aghdam

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)During the ongoing proceedings at the Baku Military Court on July 21, victim Shahla Talibova testified that she was expelled from her ancestral home in Armenia in 1988. She resettled in Shusha and later moved to Khojaly due to her husband's job, Trend reports.

Talibova recalled that her 10-day-old baby suffered an eye injury when a stone was thrown at their bus amid the onset of violence against Azerbaijanis.

She described the events of the Khojaly genocide on February 25–26, 1992, recounting how she and her family escaped and hid in the forest for two days before managing to reach Aghdam. She added that several of her relatives were taken captive by Armenian forces, while others went missing.

Talibova said her children continue to suffer from severe psychological trauma as a result of those events.

Court proceedings are ongoing against Armenian nationals accused of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws and customs of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.