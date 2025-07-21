Bitcoin Depot Appoints Philip Brown As Chief Compliance Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned Compliance Leader Joins Bitcoin Depot to Support Global Expansion and Strengthen Regulatory Strategy

ATLANTA, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM (“BTM”) operator and leading fintech company, today announced the appointment of Philip Brown as Chief Compliance Officer. With extensive experience in global compliance frameworks and financial services, Brown will oversee Bitcoin Depot's compliance strategy as the Company continues its rapid expansion across the U.S. and internationally.

In this role, Brown will manage all aspects of Bitcoin Depot's compliance program, including its Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols, transaction monitoring, and state-by-state compliance strategies. He will also lead the Company's regulatory engagement efforts and ensure that its compliance infrastructure scales alongside its growing footprint. Among his top priorities will be to enhance Bitcoin Depot's regulatory posture to support national and international growth, build scalable compliance systems that can quickly adapt to evolving regulations, and strengthen internal controls for improved oversight and audit readiness. He is also committed to proactively engaging with regulators to ensure Bitcoin Depot remains a leader in compliance within the rapidly growing crypto industry.

“Compliance has always been core to Bitcoin Depot's strategy, and as the digital asset industry increasingly prioritizes clear regulatory frameworks, Philip's expertise will be instrumental in ensuring Bitcoin Depot remains ahead of the curve,” said Brandon Mintz, CEO and founder of Bitcoin Depot.“Philip's ability to bridge the gap between traditional finance and crypto-native models will empower us to reinforce our proactive approach to compliance while building lasting trust with partners, users, and regulators.”

Before joining Bitcoin Depot, Brown served as Banxa's director of compliance and chief compliance officer for North America, where he played a pivotal role in building and operationalizing its global compliance framework and navigating complex virtual asset regulations in both emerging and established markets. As chief compliance officer at Alliance Trust, he gained deep insights into traditional financial services compliance, particularly around fiduciary obligations and risk management.

“Compliance is a strategic enabler for Bitcoin Depot, and I'm excited to help scale our compliance efforts as we continue to grow in the rapidly evolving global digital asset space,” said Brown.“I view my role as not only protecting the business but helping it grow responsibly, fostering consumer trust, and ensuring we meet regulatory expectations across the markets we serve. I look forward to working closely with regulators and industry stakeholders to shape policy that drives the crypto industry forward.”

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 47 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 31 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with over 8,800 kiosk locations as of June 2025. Learn more at .

