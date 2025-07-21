The Spirit Of Giving And Family Fun Is Alive And Well As Keel Farms Celebrates Christmas In July

No More Umbrellas is a non-profit that provides support for kids fighting cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, and their families. No More Umbrellas partners with West Central Florida's three pediatric cancer hospitals and community organizations. Through cash hardship assistance, gift card support, and donations of toys, games, and activities, families can focus on what matters most.

"Our Christmas in July event is all about community," said Clay Keel, President of Keel Farms. "We have so many vendors participating, this is a wonderful time to pick up unique gifts and get some early Christmas shopping done. We know our patrons are all about giving back so we anticipate plenty of toys will be donated to No More Umbrellas. It's never too early to embrace the giving spirit of Christmas."

Christmas in July Details:



Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Location: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City, FL

FREE Parking and Admission Pets welcome

In addition to Christmas in July Festival, Keel Farms gets the party going with Sangria Night every first Friday of the month. This has proven to be extremely popular and keeps things hopping on the dance floor. Speaking of dancing, there's line dancing every Thursday night from 7-9 p.m. There's no need to worry about the heat, both events take place in a huge air-conditioned tent.

For more information visit Keel Farms

About Keel Farms : Keel Farms is home to Keel and Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Cider. Our mission is to grow people, community, and agriculture by always providing memorable experiences through quality farm products and sustainable practices.

