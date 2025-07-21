UK PROPERTY ENTREPRENEUR MAKES SPLASH IN U.S WITH OPENING OF REVOLUTIONARY NEW CAR WASH CHAIN

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The world's firstopened its first location, in New Port Richey, in the Tampa Bay area of Florida. On its first day of business, over 450 cars were washed and membership of AquaSonic has already exceeded 1300 in the first 18 days.

Launched by Henley Investment Management ("Henley"), the London-based international investment and fund management firm with a focus on private equity real estate, AquaSonic is the latest platform of CEO and Founder and serial entrepreneur, Ian Rickwood.

Ian Rickwood, Chief Executive Officer and founder, Henley, said : "It is an extremely fragmented sector populated by a lot of small, localised independent operators with only a few fast growing brands. It is a hugely scalable business with tremendous scope for growth and given the macro environment and investment opportunities we are seeing in the U.S, this is comfortably the best risk-adjusted return and I believe every wealth manager and investment advisor in the U.S should be exploring this space for their clients.

"The creation of AquaSonic epitomises Henley's entrepreneurial approach to real estate investing; looking beyond traditional property horizons to pursue strategic, thematic, smart investments anchored in consumer trends which ultimately drive outsized returns from real estate."

Growth ambitions

With the first car wash now open and its corporate headquarters well established in West Palm Beach Florida, the AquaSonic team is spearheading a fast expansion programme, with a further 14-sites already acquired and going through the development process and a total of 4 new opening expected by the turn of the year, including locations in Tampa, Orlando, Palm Beach, and Jacksonville.

The team is harnessing a forensic, data-driven approach to site selection, to identify the right sites in urban locations with pinpoint accuracy to secure optimum convenience for motorists.

The mid-long term ambitions for AquaSonic is to roll out the brand across the U.S, ultimately targeting over 100 car washes over the next few years to take a prominent position in the $15 billion a year American car wash industry.

Technology and sustainability features

Following three years of development, Henley has created a pioneering express tunnel car wash service which combines the latest technological innovations and sustainability features to deliver the most environmentally friendly, efficient and highest quality car wash in the market.

AquaSonic is the only car wash in Florida to use 120-degree hot water in every wash, paired with a proprietary formula engineered for maximum cleaning power and long-lasting protection. The tunnel features nine individual wheel scrubbers-three times the industry standard-to tackle even the toughest brake dust from every angle.

Cars glide through on a 140-foot AquaSonic "magic carpet" conveyor, featuring gentle, smart friction technology for a safe and effective wash experience ride, then finish in the AeroZoneTM-a high-powered, F1 racing–engineered drying system that delivers a spotless, aerodynamic finish.

With advanced next-gen ceramic and graphene finishes, proprietary chemistry, plus a full suite of self-serve AquaValetTM interior amenities, AquaSonic offers a complete, elevated wash experience that's smarter, faster, and genuinely fun. The whole process, from start to finish, lasts just around 180 seconds. License plate recognition technology will speed the process for monthly unlimited wash club members.

Alongside quality of customer service, sustainability is a key focus with 90% of the water used in each wash being recycled, with much less water being used than when washing by hand in the driveway at home. In addition, cleaning agents are collected to prevent entering the local water systems and each property will use highly efficient LED lighting throughout.

Operating model

AquaSonic is also breaking the mould when it comes to its operating model, in addition to single wash options, the lifestyle concept and customer experience is driven by its flexible, no-strings-attached memberships programme, delivering unlimited washes, exclusive FastPass lane access, and built-in savings, including special discounts for teachers, military, nurses, police, firefighters, and multi-vehicle families through its HeroPass and FamilyPass.

Investment opportunity

In tandem with the fine tuning of the product, Henley has been securing a portfolio of investors, with an initial investment of circa $20m million committed to secure the execution of the first phase of the business.

Henley has made significant progress on its next round of fund-raising that will see $100 million of total capital to support the next ten sites.

The car wash business offers real estate investors a number of features that stand out in a higher interest rate environment. With up to 80% of revenue coming from subscriptions, 45%+ EBITDA margins and a development cost equivalent to a high teens yield on cost, it has the economics to remain profitable in a higher interest rate environment. The passing of President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill also enables investors within the car wash space to benefit for 100% depreciation in year one a significant tax advantage to those will passive income.

Rickwood added : "We're thrilled with the response we've had so far from customers. It is a popular and well-established sector, but one which is crying out for modernisation with the 250-million motorists in the U.S deserving of a better, quicker, more sustainable service to keep their beloved cars looking their best.

"Our team has spent years developing and fine-tuning the product, we have a 360° understanding of the market from a customer, operator and investor perspective and look forward to executing our growth strategy and making AquaSonic synonymous with the next generation of car washes."

About AquaSonic Car Wash

AquaSonic Car Wash is the leading provider of innovative and high-quality car wash solutions, dedicated to enhancing the customer experience through cutting-edge technology and smart hospitality. New locations are coming soon to New Port Richey, Tampa, Orlando, Palm Beach County and beyond in 2025. AquaSonic is here for wherever the journey takes you #fortheloveoftheroad. For more information, visit . To learn about smart car wash investing opportunities, visit .

About Henley Car Wash

Henley Car Wash is a U.S.-based car wash investment and operating platform backed by Henley, a global private equity real estate firm. Focused on acquiring and developing high-quality express car wash locations across strategic markets in the United States, Henley Car Wash combines deep real estate expertise with a data-driven approach to site selection, operations, and brand development.

As part of the Henley ecosystem, which has deployed nearly $3 billion in capital across over 100 transactions, Henley Car Wash benefits from a strong foundation in institutional-grade investment management and disciplined growth strategies. The platform is committed to building modern, technology-forward car wash brands that offer exceptional customer experiences and long-term value to the communities they serve. With U.S. operations based in Palm Beach, Florida, Henley Car Wash is rapidly expanding its regional and national footprint.

About Henley

Henley is an international investment and fund management firm with a focus on private equity real estate, managing both institutional and private investor capital. It has deployed c.$3 billion in capital and carried out over 100 discrete investments/strategies.

Henley's diversified investments span multiple sectors in the UK, Europe, and the US. Henley is impact-led, focused on improving the spaces and communities in which it invests, and creating sustainable returns effectively and responsibly. Henley's 16+ year consistently strong track record on investment returns has driven its growth. The firm has a seasoned team of investors and real estate operators across its offices in London and Palm Beach.

