Multiplier Wins Gold And Silver Stevie® Awards For Redefining Global Hiring

The company was awarded Gold for HR Technology Solution Provider of the Year and Silver for Global HR Solution Provider of the Year.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplier , a leading global employment platform, today announced it has been honored with both a Gold Stevie® Award for HR Technology Solution Provider of the Year and a Silver Stevie® Award for Global HR Solution Provider of the Year in the prestigious 10th annual Stevie® Awards for Great Employers. These accolades recognize Multiplier's pivotal role in transforming how companies access, manage, and scale global talent.

The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards, celebrating excellence in the workplace across a wide range of industries and functions. This recognition reflects Multiplier's impact in democratizing global hiring, making it accessible, cost-effective, and compliant for companies worldwide.

"We've always believed that talent knows no borders," said Sagar Khatri, Co-founder and CEO of Multiplier. "The Stevie Awards are a powerful validation of the technology we've built at Multiplier to turn that belief into reality. We're removing the friction from global hiring, and giving companies the tools to scale across markets with speed and confidence."

Since its inception in 2020, Multiplier has been on a mission to simplify the complexities of international hiring. The company's platform helps businesses to onboard, manage, and pay employees and contractors across more than 150 countries and in over 120 currencies. Through a single, automated, and compliance-first solution, Multiplier significantly reduces the total cost of ownership by up to 35% and provides unparalleled support with dedicated Customer Success Managers and 24/7 human-led assistance.

The Gold Stevie® Award for HR Technology Solution Provider of the Year specifically highlights Multiplier's cutting-edge platform, lauded for its intuitive, AI-led user experience that streamlines global hiring and payroll processes. The Silver Stevie® Award for Global HR Solution Provider of the Year acknowledges the company's broader impact in enabling frictionless international expansion for businesses of all sizes, fundamentally changing the landscape of global employment.

"Multiplier doesn't just tick the innovation boxes; it was born from real-world frustration and built with human empathy at its core," said one of the Stevie Award Judges. "The awards and recognitions (IEC, Everest, G2, Fast Company) are impressive, but the real strength lies in how they've quietly redefined what global employment feels like: fast, compliant, and deeply people-first."

About Multiplier

Multiplier is a global employment platform for HR leaders and professionals who need an easy, fast, and cost-effective way to onboard, hire, manage and pay the best global talent across 150+ countries. Through its best-in-class EOR, COR, Global Payroll, and compliance technology, plus person-to-person support and hyper-local employee benefits, Multiplier empowers its customers to hire the best global talent and build a world of limitless opportunity.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

