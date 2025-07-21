Win A Magical 46-Acre Glamping Resort In Texas -- Or Take Home $1 Million In Cash

The Yurtopian Hill Country Resort - Dripping Springs

The Yurtopian Hill Country Resort and Raffall share a rare chance for one lucky entrant to win an income-producing retreat complete with luxury rentals, private acreage, and a spacious home for $10 or less

[High-Res Images Available HERE | Credit: Courtesy of The Yurtopian Hill Country Resort]

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of The Yurtopian Hill Country Resort , Next Level Drawings, LLC., a Texas-based company and UK-based online platform Raffall , announce today the launch of a once-in-a-lifetime drawing for the chance to win a fully operational, income-producing luxury glamping resort in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. Created, owned, and operated by Texas natives Ann-Tyler and Brian Konradi, The Yurtopian Hill Country Resort in Dripping Springs, Texas, is complete with 10 private Mongolian yurts, a 2,000-square-foot home, and 46 acres of tranquil land - all valued at $7M and located just 45 minutes outside of Austin.

Over the past six years, the resort has evolved from a passion project into a thriving business, gaining recognition among both locals and global travelers for its design-forward Mongolian yurts, expansive landscape, and serene natural surroundings. Now, the husband-and-wife duo are ready to pass their dream on to one lucky entrant.

More than just a scenic getaway, the resort includes:



10 private, income-producing luxury rental accommodations, each featuring king-size beds, private bathrooms, rooftop decks, private hot tubs, fire pits, and outdoor kitchens



A 2,000 square-foot home and office ideal for living or managing operations



3 barns with potential for events or expansion

A wellness spa structure and a meandering creek

In a rare opportunity more commonly associated with lottery headlines, this heartfelt sweepstakes offers a chance to truly transform one's future with a ticket priced at $10 USD or less (with special discounts available on bundles). Whether it's the dream of owning land, launching a business, or embracing a lifestyle rooted in nature and beauty, this life-changing windfall is now within reach.

This campaign also represents the first real estate transaction of its kind in the United States, utilizing the Raffall platform. This new, disruptive model enables property owners to transfer high-value assets through an online raffle-style drawing. Already popular abroad, this format introduces an alternative to traditional real estate sales, offering everyday entrants a shot at ownership for a fraction of the cost, while enabling hosts to generate funding through ticket sales. As the first U.S.-based property to be acquired in this manner, the campaign is expected to draw significant attention and potentially reshape Americans' perceptions of buying and selling real estate.

"After 20+ years of traveling the globe, we fell in love with the majestic Texas Hill Country and set out to create something truly special-a peaceful oasis that merges authentic yurt living with refined comfort. We couldn't be more thrilled to share our slice of paradise and the chance to carry that dream forward through this initiative," said the Konradis .

The winner of the raffle-style drawing will be announced live and online on September 30, 2025, from the Glamping Show Americas in Colorado, in partnership with the American Glamping Association.

Should the winner choose not to acquire the property, they may opt for a $1 million cash alternative. Participants must be 18 years or older and residents of jurisdictions where participation is permitted. Complete rules, disclosures, and entry details-including how to obtain a ticket without purchase-are available at winmyresort .

About The Yurtopian Hill Country Resort

Founded in 2019 by world travelers Ann-Tyler and Brian Konradi, The Yurtopian is a boutique glamping resort that offers guests a peaceful, design-forward escape in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. Inspired by their global journeys and a love for authentic Mongolian yurts, the Konradis created a secluded, luxury experience in Wimberley, later expanding to a second private retreat near Dripping Springs. Today, The Yurtopian Dripping Springs spans 10 hand-designed yurts-each nestled in nature, curated with vintage furnishings, and thoughtfully placed for privacy and serenity. A dedicated team of hospitality professionals ensures every stay delivers the comfort, character, and calm that define The Yurtopian experience.

Learn more at theyurtopian and winmyresort or follow along on Instagram at @theyurtopian and @winmyresort .

