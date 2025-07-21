Malta's Exit Marks New Era For Latin America's CRBI Programs

As Malta closes it's Golden Visa program, the shift in region popularity will turn towards Latin America.

PANAMA, PANAMA, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Malta officially scraps its golden passport scheme following an EU court ruling, global investors are looking elsewhere, and Latin America is answering the call. With Argentina preparing to launch its first-ever Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program at a US$500,000 minimum threshold, the region is emerging as the next frontier for strategic migration and diversification.According to NTL Trust , a leading advisor in global investment migration, Malta's retreat marks the end of an era and the beginning of another.“With some EU programs closing doors, Latin America is opening them wide. Argentina's possible entry into the CBI space sends a clear message: the region is no longer a backup plan, it is the future of smart migration,” said a spokesperson from NTL Trust.“From stable economies to accessible residencies, we're seeing a decisive pivot away from saturated European markets and toward the Southern Hemisphere.”A Region Already in MotionWhile Argentina is grabbing headlines, neighboring countries are already setting a strong precedent. NTL Trust highlights three capitals leading the charge for global citizens seeking plan B, investment potential, and long-term stability:Panama City, the Manhattan of the tropics, accessible through Friendly Nations Visa, real estate-backed residency , and a thriving expat ecosystem fueled by a US-dollar economy.Asunción, Paraguay 's serene capital, remains South America's best-kept secret for residency by investment, with low entry costs, light bureaucracy, and growing real estate potential.Montevideo, often called the "Lisbon of the South," offers not only safety and elegance but a clear path from residency to citizenship, ideal for families, retirees, and entrepreneurs.Why It Matters NowWith the European Union cracking down on transactional citizenship and Malta pivoting toward merit-based naturalization, the investment migration landscape is rapidly evolving. In contrast, Latin America is welcoming productive investment and talent through clear, flexible frameworks.“It's about planting roots in regions that are forward-thinking, resilient, and open to global citizens.”NTL Trust has over 30 years of experience and a long-term, on-ground presence in Latin America and provides licensed legal guidance for clients seeking second residencies, citizenships, and real estate opportunities.

