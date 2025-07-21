LET Mining Launches New Cloud Mining Strategy: Start Computing Power Contracts With XRP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After the passage of the Genius Act, it is very beneficial to XRP. LET Mining has once again launched a new cloud mining strategy, supporting users to use XRP to directly start computing power contracts and realize daily easy income.

Why choose XRP to start cloud mining?

XRP (Ripple) is famous for its fast transaction confirmation speed, extremely low handling fees and strong global versatility. It is a mainstream cryptocurrency widely used by many companies and investors. On the LET Mining platform, XRP is no longer just a passively held asset, it is being redefined as an active "earning money" tool.

LET Mining: An innovative platform that turns XRP into daily cash flow

With a strong computing power foundation, compliant operation mechanism and automated mining system, LET Mining opens a "remote start, real-time settlement" income channel for XRP holders. Users do not need to build mining machines or purchase hardware. They only need to recharge XRP to start BTC cloud mining with one click and obtain daily income.

The core advantages of the platform include:

● XRP direct start: users can directly use XRP to purchase mining contracts, eliminating the exchange process;

● Intelligent operation: income is distributed to the account daily, and the system runs automatically without manual management;

● High-yield strategy: a variety of flexible contracts are available, covering short-term trials to long-term stable strategies;

● Security and compliance: LET Mining adopts a multi-layer wallet security architecture and supports multiple identity authentication;

● Global service: The platform supports multi-language interfaces and 24-hour online customer service, which can be used by users around the world.

How to start mining with XRP?

Just follow these simple steps:

(1)Register an account: Visit LET Mining official website: to create an account and get a $12 beginner bonus

(2)Deposit XRP: Get a dedicated XRP deposit address on the deposit page and complete the transfer; (40XRP is enough to participate)

(3)Choose a mining plan: Choose a suitable cloud mining contract based on your personal funds and goals;

●Experience Contract: Investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $4, expiration income: $100 + $8

●BTC Classic Hash Power: Investment amount: $500, contract period: 6 days, daily income of $6, expiration income: $500 + $36

●DOGE Classic Hash Power: Investment amount: $3,000, contract period: 24 days, daily income of $43.2, expiration income: $3,000 + $1,036.8

●BTC Advanced Hash Power: Investment amount: $5,000, contract period: 29days, daily income of $76.5, expiration income: $5,000 + Advanced Hash Power: Investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 40 days, daily income of $175, expiration income: $10,000 + $7,000

(Click here to view more high-yield contract details)

(4)Start earning: The system runs automatically, and the daily settlement income is transferred to your balance, which can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time.

With the maturity of blockchain technology and the increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies, simply "holding coins and waiting for appreciation" is no longer the first choice for smart investors. Especially for digital assets like Ripple (XRP) with high-speed transfer and low handling fees, more and more users are beginning to explore how to convert them into continuous passive income tools.

LET Mining emphasizes that this new model is particularly suitable for investors who hold XRP for a long time. They can convert idle XRP assets into a continuous source of income through cloud mining.

LET Mining said that the XRP cloud mining service is just the first step in its efforts to build a full-scale cryptocurrency passive income ecosystem. The company plans to launch similar services for more mainstream cryptocurrencies in the coming months and introduce more flexible income mechanisms to meet the needs of different investors.

As the cryptocurrency market matures, such innovative financial products may become an important bridge between traditional investors and the world of digital assets.

Join LET Mining now and turn your XRP from holding to daily passive income!

Official website:

