Composable Infrastructure Market Opportunities And Strategies Report 2025-2034 Market Poised For Growth Amid 5G Adoption And Cloud Expansion, Despite Security And Reliability Concerns
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|323
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$8.09 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$132.06 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|32.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Market Trends
- Innovation in Composable Data Activation and Engagement Platforms Composable Diaas Platform to Optimize Cloud Performance and Cost Efficiency Advancing Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure (CDI) for Scalable Data Centers Advanced AI and HPC Solutions Enhance Composable Infrastructure Efficiency
Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- Contentstack Acquired Lytics Inc. Uniphore Acquired ActionIQ Inc. Alchemy Insights Inc. Acquired Bware Labs AG Orium Acquired Gluo Accenture plc. Acquired Mindcurv GmbH Microsoft Acquires Fungible Inc.
Market Characteristics
- General Market Definition Summary Composable Infrastructure Market Definition and Segmentations Market Segmentation by Component Outlook Software Hardware Market Segmentation by Cloud Public Private Hybrid Market Segmentation by Vertical BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) IT (Information Technology) & Telecom Government Healthcare Manufacturing Other Verticals
Companies Featured
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Dell Technologies Inc. Cisco Systems Inc. Lenovo Group Limited Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Nutanix Inc. NetApp Inc. International Business Machines Corporation NTT Data Corp. Supermicro (Super Micro Computer, Inc.) Wipro Limited NAMUTECH SoftBank Corp Inspur Group Co. Ltd. Fujitsu Limited NEC Corporation Hitachi Ltd. Samsung SDS Hanwha Group Accenture plc Mindcurv GmbH Gruppo Helvetia Italia Agile Lab SnapFulfil Syscons Codehouse Schneider Electric Scality Persistent Systems Bware Labs AG Liqid Inc. Comtegra Asseco Comarch Yandex Cloud Selectel SIVECO Romania Tailent Digi Communications Cerio Corp Schneider Electric Seagate Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ConTel Corporation Thread AI, Inc MessageGears LiveRamp Holdings, Inc XConn Technologies Climb Channel Solutions GigaIO Networks, Inc Azure Fungible Inc Canopy Group One Stop Systems Inc NetApp Inc Juniper Networks Inc Cloudistics Inc DriveScale Inc. Google LLC Microsoft Corporation Gluo NV Ascenty Equinix Sonda S.A. Volumez Kerno Enterprises Cloudiogram Neural AI Group Teraco Data Environments MainOne
