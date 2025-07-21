Danske Bank A/S, Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Notification no. 47/2025
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
In connection with the share buy-back program in Danske Bank A/S, APMH Invest A/S continuously sells shares pro rata.
For further details, please find the attached templates for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Contact: Stefan Kailay Wind, Head of Group Corporate Communications, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachment
APMH Invest AS - sale - 2025 07 18
