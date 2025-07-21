Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Morgan Stanley Bets On Yum China, Starbucks In Consumer Space As Earnings Season Kicks Off

Morgan Stanley Bets On Yum China, Starbucks In Consumer Space As Earnings Season Kicks Off


2025-07-21 06:10:29
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Morgan Stanley is advising investors to load up on Yum China Holdings (YUMC) and Starbucks (SBUX) as part of a list of stocks the research firm thinks will surge during this earnings season.

According to a report in CNBC, Morgan Stanley analysts expect a range of catalysts to drive those stocks.

It recommends buying the dip in Yum China, which operates Pizza Hut and KFC in China and pays royalties to the parent firm, Yum Brands (YUM).

"We expect SSSG (same-store sales growth) uptick from 2Q25 onward, with potential higher delivery orders as the short-term catalyst," analyst Lillian Lou said, adding that there is significant upside potential in the stock as the long-term growth setup looks good.

The research firm admitted that the setup is not overly compelling heading into this particular quarterly report, due early next month, but believes that patient shareholders will be rewarded.

Starbucks, amid major efforts to turn its business around, has seen its shares rebound in recent months - a rally that at least one analyst believes may be overdone.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for both YUMC and SBUX remained 'bearish,' unchanged from a week ago. YUMC stock is down 2% year-to-date, while SBUX shares are up 2.5%.

YUMC sentiment and message volume as of July 21 | Source: Stocktwits SBUX sentiment and message volume as of July 21 | Source: Stocktwits

Morgan Stanley also advised taking a position in AT & T (T), O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY), and Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) as part of its top picks list, according to the CNBC report.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN21072025007385015968ID1109825883

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search