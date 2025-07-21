Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany Intelligence Chief Reports Mounting Russian Espionage


2025-07-21 06:04:25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, July 21 (KUNA) -- Germany's military counterintelligence service (MAD) has reported a sharp increase in Russian espionage activity in the country.
MAD President Martina Rosenberg, interviewed by the Deutsche Press Agency (DPA) on Monday, said her department monitored drastic hike of eavesdropping cases and hybrid attacks, coupled with a more aggressive approach by Moscow against Germany and the West.
The Russia espionage activities have doubled in a year, Rosenberg said, whose remarks coincided with concerns in the state high echelons toward reported entry of Russian spies to Germany via a third country to gather information about military, key installations and for waging electronic attacks.
The official noted that Russia eyes Germany as a key logistical hub for NATO activities.
German-Russian ties have deteriorated against backdrop of the Russian-Ukrainian war that began in February 2022. (end)
