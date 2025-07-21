403
Trump Blasts Biden Over NYC CBP Officer Shooting
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump launched a sharp rebuke against former President Joe Biden on Sunday following a violent incident in Manhattan involving a Dominican national who was previously released into the country under the Biden administration.
"Last night, in New York City, an incredible CBP Officer was shot in the face by an Illegal Alien Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. "He was apprehended at the Border in April 2023 but, instead of being deported, was RELEASED."
The accused, 21-year-old Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, had initially been arrested near San Luis, Arizona in April 2023 but was later released, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed.
Authorities revealed that Nunez had a criminal background, including a standing kidnapping warrant in Massachusetts and several prior felony arrests.
During a Sunday press conference, New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated that Nunez had previously been arrested for assault, robbery, and violating a protection order, and was a suspect in a stabbing incident earlier this year.
"He has inflicted violence in our city, and once he is charged for last night’s crimes, we will be able to add attempted murder to his rap sheet," Adams said.
According to police reports, the off-duty Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer had been seated in Riverside Park on Saturday evening when Nunez and another individual approached on a scooter and tried to rob him. The officer exchanged gunfire with the suspects, injuring both. Authorities noted that the officer is expected to survive.
Trump commended the officer’s actions, stating he "bravely fought off his attacker, despite his wounds, demonstrating enormous Skill and Courage."
The DHS reported that after the incident, Nunez checked himself into a hospital for treatment and was subsequently detained. A federal detainer has since been filed against him.
"The Democrats have flooded our Nation with Criminal Invaders…we cannot take a chance that they are able to come back. That’s how evil and dangerous they are!" Trump added in his post.
