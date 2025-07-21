Emerging Semiconductor Substrates Market Research And Forecast Report 2022-2032 Advancements In AI And HPC Platforms Are Expected To Create Lucrative Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the booming global emerging semiconductor substrates market, predicted to soar from USD 65.87M in 2023 to USD 966.58M by 2032 at a 36.33% CAGR. Key growth drivers include 5G demand and power electronics. Leading regions include North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Semiconductor Substrates Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global emerging semiconductor substrates market was valued at USD 65.87 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 966.58 million in 2032, with a CAGR of 36.33% during the forecast period 2024-2032.

The report on the global emerging semiconductor substrates market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022-2032. The study on emerging semiconductor substrates market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022-2032.

The report on emerging semiconductor substrates market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global emerging semiconductor substrates market over the period of 2022-2032. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global emerging semiconductor substrates market over the period of 2022-2032. Furthermore, the growth matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the emerging semiconductor substrates market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the emerging semiconductor substrates market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2032.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global emerging semiconductor substrates market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Report Findings

Drivers



Increasing demand for 5G networks is fostering the expansion of the emerging semiconductor substrates market. Rising demand for power electronics is propelling the growth of the market.

Restraints

High manufacturing and material costs are hampering the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Advancements in AI and HPC platforms are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Emerging Semiconductor Substrates Market Highlights

2.2. Emerging Semiconductor Substrates Market Projection

2.3. Emerging Semiconductor Substrates Market Regional Highlights

Chapter 3. Global Emerging Semiconductor Substrates Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-User

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Emerging Semiconductor Substrates Market

Chapter 4. Emerging Semiconductor Substrates Market Macro Indicator Analysis

Chapter 5. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

5.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Emerging Semiconductor Substrates Market

5.2. Companies Profiles

5.2.1. LG Innotek Co., Ltd.

5.2.2. Wolfspeed, Inc.

5.2.3. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

5.2.4. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

5.2.5. AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

5.2.6. SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS

5.2.7. TTM Technologies Inc.

5.2.8. Zhen Ding Tech.

5.2.9. KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP.

5.2.10. Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH

Chapter 6. Global Emerging Semiconductor Substrates Market by Product Type

6.1. GaSb

6.2. GaN

6.3. InSb

6.4. AlN

6.5. Ga2O3

6.6. Diamond

6.7. Engineered Semiconductor Substrates

6.8. Others

Chapter 7. Global Emerging Semiconductor Substrates Market by Application

7.1. Photonics

7.2. Electronics

7.3. Quantum Computing

7.4. Advanced Packaging

7.5. Others

Chapter 8. Global Emerging Semiconductor Substrates Market by End User

8.1. Automotive

8.2. Aerospace & Defense

8.3. Telecommunication

8.4. Healthcare / Medical Devices

8.5. Others

Chapter 9. Global Emerging Semiconductor Substrates Market by Region 2024-2032

