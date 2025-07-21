403
Kremlin Announces Putin Met Iran’s Top Adviser
(MENAFN) The Kremlin announced on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Moscow.
Acting on directives from Tehran’s leadership, Larijani provided an assessment of the escalating tensions in the Middle East and developments concerning Iran’s nuclear program, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Peskov added that Russia reiterated its established stance focused on stabilizing the region and seeking a political solution to the nuclear issue involving Iran.
No further information on the discussion was released by the Kremlin, and Iranian officials have yet to respond to Peskov’s comments.
This statement followed a report by an Iranian state broadcaster on Sunday, revealing that Tehran and the E3—the United Kingdom, France, and Germany—had agreed to resume nuclear negotiations next week, according to an unnamed source.
Previously, nuclear talks between Iran and the United States were mediated through Oman until Israel’s unexpected attack on Iranian targets on June 13, sparking a 12-day conflict. The strike occurred just two days before a scheduled sixth round of talks in Muscat.
Iran accused the US of involvement in the Israeli assault, which resulted in the deaths of senior Iranian military figures, nuclear scientists, and civilians. The US responded with airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear facilities, claiming complete destruction. A ceasefire was declared on June 24.
Following a joint video call with counterparts from the E3 and the EU, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Thursday that the US had withdrawn from the 2015 nuclear agreement and that any new negotiations depend on “when the other side is ready for a fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial nuclear deal.”
He added on X, “If EU/E3 want to have a role, they should act responsibly, and put aside the worn-out policies of threat and pressure, including the 'snap-back' for which they lack absolutely no moral and legal ground.”
On Tuesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot warned Brussels reporters that the E3 plans to reinstate “snap-back” sanctions on Iran by the end of August if the nuclear negotiations fail to make progress.
