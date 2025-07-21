403
Air India Flight Slides Off Runway in Mumbai
(MENAFN) An Air India domestic flight veered off the runway during landing in Mumbai on Monday as heavy rain battered India’s financial capital, though the plane was able to taxi safely to a designated bay, an airport official confirmed.
Flight AI2744, which originated from Kochi, was met with heavy rainfall upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, resulting in what the official referred to as a runway excursion following touchdown.
Despite the incident, all passengers and crew were unharmed and disembarked safely. “The aircraft has been grounded for checks,” the official added.
Footage aired by TV media reports revealed slight damage to the aircraft, but there were no reported injuries among those on board.
A spokesperson for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport told media that “there are minor damage reported to the airport's primary runway, 09/27. In order to ensure continuity of operations, the secondary runway 14/32 has been activated.”
The aircraft has since been moved for further inspection, and airport operations have shifted to the secondary runway to maintain air traffic flow.
