US Officials Report Concerns Over Netanyahu’s Actions
(MENAFN) According to a report from a news site, recent Israeli airstrikes in Syria have sparked “growing skepticism inside the Trump administration” toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Many within the administration now view his approach to regional affairs as “too disruptive,” indicating mounting unease over his strategy in the Middle East.
Officials at the White House informed the news site that Israel’s latest attacks on key Syrian government sites — including the presidential palace, the military’s general staff building, and the defense ministry — have stirred concern over Netanyahu’s increasingly erratic decision-making.
"The feeling is that every day there is something new," remarked a high-ranking official, reflecting the administration’s frustration over the frequency of unexpected developments.
Some White House insiders voiced strong criticism of Netanyahu’s rising belligerence.
One official stated he "acted like a madman. He bombs everything all the time," suggesting that his aggressive tactics may be causing more instability than control.
Another source cautioned that Netanyahu’s operations might hinder President Donald Trump’s diplomatic efforts in Syria and wear down the goodwill Trump has extended toward the Israeli government.
"The bombing in Syria caught the president and the White House by surprise. The president doesn't like turning on the television and seeing bombs dropped in a country he is seeking peace in," said a US official, illustrating Trump’s dismay at being blindsided by the air raids.
Additionally, a senior administration figure pointed to Israel’s bombing of a church in Gaza the previous week.
The incident reportedly compelled Trump to personally contact Netanyahu and demand an explanation, further reflecting rising tension between the two leaders.
