Cocoa And Chocolate Market Worth $28.24 Billion By 2030- Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, The cocoa and chocolate market is projected to grow from USD 23.69 billion in 2025 to USD 28.24 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2025 to 2030.

The cocoa and chocolate market encompasses a variety of products, including confectionery items, bakery fillings , spreads, and flavored beverages. This market is experiencing growth as more consumers prioritize indulgent foods that also offer functional benefits. Contributing factors to this growth include rising disposable incomes, the introduction of premium products, and innovative offerings such as sugar-free and plant-based chocolate options. Additionally, product accessibility is improving due to the increasing prevalence of commercial options and digital-first retail strategies. Leading brands are investing in sustainable sourcing, traceability, and ethical certifications to align with consumers' expectations and comply with legislative standards, thereby gaining a competitive advantage.

By cocoa type, cocoa powder segment accounts for largest market share

The cocoa powder segment holds a dominant position in the cocoa and chocolate industry due to its wide applicability and relatively low cost, with further support coming from its long shelf life. The powder is a necessary component in various sectors, including bakery, confectionery , dairy , beverage, and nutraceuticals . It also caters to increasing health-conscious consumer demands, especially in the low-calorie and functional food categories, having the advantages of an intense flavor and low-fat content. Its dry and stable nature makes storage, shipping, and incorporation into industrial processes quite easy, thus favoring it as the cocoa form for mass production.

The demand for high-quality cocoa powder is rising, driven by the popularity of ready-to-drink cocoa beverages and nutrition-focused protein products. In February 2024, Barry Callebaut introduced a line of defatted cocoa powders under its Bensdorp brand, specifically designed for health and wellness applications. These powders aim to meet the growing need for low-fat, high-flavor cocoa options in sports nutrition and functional foods . At the same time, food companies are incorporating cocoa powder into plant-based and clean-label formulations to align with shifting consumer preferences. Emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America are experiencing significant growth due to an expanding middle-class population and increasing interest in chocolate-flavored products. As a result, cocoa powder is expected to remain a dominant category within the cocoa market during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, offline segment accounts for largest market share

Offline modes of distribution account for the major chunk of the cocoa and chocolate market. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty retail channels are primary distribution outlets for chocolate products. These channels often attract direct consumer patronage due to their wide reach, immediate product availability, and the tendency for consumers to want to inspect products physically before purchasing, particularly for premium chocolates or seasonal gifts.

In retail settings, in-store promotions, festive displays, and product sampling significantly encourage impulse buying. Additionally, brands often partner with large retail chains strategically to ensure maximum visibility for their products on store shelves, which positively affects consumer recall and brand awareness. In contrast, in countries like the U.S., Germany, and Japan, where organized retailing is more developed, offline sales are well-supported.

Post-pandemic, there has been a notable increase in online shopping; however, structural challenges still heavily influence the retail landscape. Offline sales continue to dominate in terms of volume, as traditional buying behaviors and the perishable nature of chocolate complicate acceptance during transit in many regions. While online sales are on the rise, offline formats will likely remain dominant due to the experiential nature of shopping and the effective introduction of new products and promotional bundles in physical stores.

By region, Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for cocoa and chocolate during the forecast period. This rapid development is driven by several factors, including rising disposable incomes, shifting dietary preferences, and urbanization in emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The expanding middle-class population in these countries is increasingly interested in premium and indulgent chocolate products, particularly among the youth who are eager for new flavors and innovative packaging.

Additionally, gifting chocolates during festivals and weddings has become a popular consumption trend across the region, reminiscent of Western cultural practices. Modern retail formats are rapidly expanding, and e-commerce is experiencing significant growth, ensuring better accessibility to products. Global companies are investing heavily in local marketing and developing regional product variations to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

There is also a growing demand in the regional chocolate industry for clean-label, sugar-free, and fortified products due to increasing health concerns. In June 2024, Hershey established additional manufacturing capacity in Malaysia, along with a research and development innovation hub, to create tailored products for the Asian market. Moreover, governments in the region are supporting the development of food processing infrastructure, which improves supply chain efficiency.

Overall, these factors are driving market growth in the Asia Pacific region, making it a key landscape for new investments and innovations in the cocoa and chocolate industry.

The report profiles key players such as Cargill (US), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), Olam Group (Singapore), Mars, Incorporated (US), Ferrero Group (Italy), Mondelez International (US), Guan Chong Berhad (Malaysia), Lindt & Sprüngli (Switzerland), and Fuji Oil (Japan).

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED