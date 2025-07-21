403
UK Reveals Plans to Reduce Voting Age to 16
(MENAFN) The UK government plans to reduce the voting age to 16, extending the franchise to more than 1.5 million teenagers for the upcoming general election, expected in 2029. This commitment to increase electoral participation was first introduced in Labour’s election manifesto and is now included in the newly announced Elections Bill released on Thursday.
The official strategy emphasizes the importance of engaging voters early in life, stating, “By engaging voters early, when they are young, and allowing them to have a say in shaping their future, we will build the foundations for their lifelong participation in our electoral processes.” The document asserts that these reforms will help “restore trust” in the electoral system.
It further argues that allowing 16-year-olds to vote is justified on the basis that if they can work and pay taxes, it is “right and fair that they should be able to vote.” Starting at age 14, young people will be able to register to vote, ensuring they are included on the electoral roll as soon as they qualify. The bill also proposes streamlined identity verification for those without a National Insurance number and introduces provisions to help children in care register. However, the minimum age to stand for election will remain 18.
Opponents argue the policy could disproportionately favor Labour, as younger voters tend to support left-wing parties. According to a YouGov poll, Labour leads among 18 to 24-year-olds with 28%, followed by the Greens at 26% and the Liberal Democrats at 20%.
Conservative critics have questioned the coherence of lowering the voting age. Conservative Shadow Minister Paul Holmes asked, “Why does this government think a 16-year-old can vote but not be allowed to buy a lottery ticket, an alcoholic drink, marry, go to war, or even stand in the elections they’re voting in?”
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner dismissed claims that the change was politically motivated, insisting the reform is not about “trying to rig votes for a particular party,” but rather about empowering young people within the democratic process.
With voter turnout at just 59.7% in the 2024 general election—the lowest in more than 20 years—this adjustment would represent the most significant voting reform since the age was lowered from 21 to 18 in 1969.
