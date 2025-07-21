Qatar Register Highest 4Th Wicket Stand But Saudi Arabia Level T20I Series 1-1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The five-game T20I series between Qatar and Saudi Arabia is locked 1-1 following two thrilling matches played last Friday and Saturday.

The third contest of the Qatar vs Saudi Arabia T20I will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium at 6.30pm on Monday.

Hosts Qatar had won the thrilling-opening game by 1 run restricting Saudi Arabia to a total of 100 for 7 after being bowled out for 101 runs.

The total aggregate of 201 runs between the two sides was the lowest in T20Is.

The next clash on Saturday saw the teams produce the highest aggregate total of 382 runs in a virtual contrast to the previous game.

The second T20I of the series also saw Qatar producing their highest 4th wicket partnership of 108 runs (between Muhammad Tanveer and Muhammad Asim) breaking the previous best of 86 run-stand between Muhammad Tanveer and Mohammad Ahnaff.

Qatar made 189 for 4 batting first but Saudi Arabia overhauled the target in 19.2 overs with four wickets to spare.

While Tanveer (63), Saqlain Arshad (40) and Asim (39 not out) were the chief contributors for Qatar, Faisal Khan (70), Manan Ali (41), Abdul Wahid (19) and Zain Ul Abidin (17 not out) ensured a win for Saudi Arabia.

The final two games of the series are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday (July 22 and 23).