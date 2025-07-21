Zero Networks Boosts International Sales Capabilities With Key EMEA Hire

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Zero Networks , a leader in zero trust security solutions, today announced the appointment of Tony Hadzima as Vice President of Sales for EMEA and LATAM. This strategic hire supports the company's global expansion goals and rising demand for its innovative microsegmentation and zero trust offerings.

Hadzima brings nearly 30 years of international sales and business leadership experience. He spent 15 years at Palo Alto Networks, where he became the company's first employee in Spain and its 126th worldwide. He held and grew into multiple leadership roles: Country Manager of Iberia, VP South Europe, and VP EMEA & LATAM for Smart Industries OT/IoT Security. Under Hadzima's leadership, he built top-performing teams from scratch, achieving some of the highest market shares and biggest wins in EMEA.

In June 2025, Zero Networks announced $55 million of Series C funding to fuel the company's next phase of growth, including team expansion across sales and marketing, research and development, and customer support. Additionally, funding has been earmarked for go-to-market investments in North America, EMEA, and APAC and to support continued innovation in Zero Networks' award-winning solutions.

“I feel privileged to join a company like Zero Networks to disrupt a mature market ripe for innovation,” said Hadzima.“Zero Networks brings a radical new approach to solving complex customer challenges like ransomware prevention and microsegmentation without the operational burden, all in record time. I'm energized to build a world-class team, scale with our partners, and elevate our EMEA and LATAM teams to the next level in this time of accelerated growth!”

“We're thrilled to welcome Tony to the team,” said Scott Coffey, VP of Sales at Zero Networks.“Cybersecurity is a reputation-driven industry, and Tony is one of the most trusted leaders in the space. His track record speaks for itself. Together with our recent product and engineering investments, his arrival reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional zero trust outcomes to customers around the globe.”

Zero Networks is on a mission to modernize microsegmentation with enterprise-grade solutions that are simple to deploy, highly effective at stopping ransomware and insider threats, and purpose-built to meet regulatory and cyber insurance demands.

Learn more about Zero Networks at zeronetworks .

About Zero Networks

Zero Networks is revolutionizing network security with its effortless microsegmentation solution that stops ransomware and implements in days, not years. By automating asset tagging and policy creation, Zero Networks saves enterprises an average of 86% on total cost of ownership compared to legacy microsegmentation solutions that rely on time-intensive manual processes. Combined with advanced Identity Segmentation and Zero Trust Network Access solutions, and fortified by network-layer MFA, Zero Networks' platform accelerates zero trust initiatives at companies of any size. This comprehensive approach enables organizations to stop lateral movement attacks, exceed compliance requirements, achieve top-tier audit scores, and pass every penetration test. For more information, visit zeronetworks .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink