Counterfeit And Refurbished Transducers Pose Serious Safety Risks

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Merz Aesthetics® Hong Kong Launches Ultherapy® Authenticity Verification Reward Program This August Consumers Urged to Verify Ultherapy® Transducers Authenticity for Safe and Effective Treatments

HONG KONG SAR & MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 June 2025 – Merz Aesthetics®, the world's largest dedicated medical aesthetics business for more than 115 years, leads the industry shift with Ultherapy PRIME®, the latest innovation in hyper-personalized, non-invasive skin lifting., which have earned the trust and support of medical aesthetics professionals and consumers in Hong Kong and Macau. Recently, the emergence of counterfeit and refurbished transducers in the local markets pose serious potential risks to treatment results and patients' safety. Merz Aesthetics® Hong Kong urges consumers to verify the authenticity of Ultherapy® products and seek treatments exclusively at authorized clinics. Merz Aesthetics® Hong Kong will launch the Ultherapy® Authenticity Verification Reward Program this August - making it easy for consumers to verify the Systems and transducers, reinforcing confidence and safety in every treatment.

Trusted Technology, Proven Results - Beware of Counterfeit Transducers

Ultherapy® and its latest innovation, Ultherapy PRIME® (collectively“Systems”), are manufactured in the United States and remain the only US FDA cleared non-invasive micro-focused ultrasound skin lifting treatment with real-time visualization.. Ultherapy® DeepSEE® transducers are available in 4.5mm, 3.0mm, and 1.5mm depths to target different layers of the skin. The real-time imaging allows practitioners to visualize skin structure and tissue layers during treatment, ensuring that energy is precisely delivered to the intended depth of the skin for safe and effective results. Each Ultherapy® DeepSEE® transducer is designed to deliver a designated 2,400 dosage lines and cannot be recharged or refurbished once depleted.

The recent emergence of counterfeit or refurbished transducers in the market has raised serious concerns over treatment results and patients' safety. Inaccurate energy delivery into the skin will compromise lifting results and create extremely high risks, potentially leading to burns. The use of counterfeit or refurbished transducers can also impair the Systems, potentially leading to unpredictable outcomes that may cause harm to patients.

Authentic Transducers Are Traceable - Counterfeit Unknown

Every Ulthera® DeepSEE® transducers carries a unique serial number and QR code, allowing it to be traced back to the purchasing clinic. Counterfeit or refurbished transducers often fail QR verification, raising questions about their origin and posing significant safety risks. In addition, every authentic transducer has a specified shelf-life which is12 months from the date of manufacture. Expired transducers should not be used, as they may result in unpredictable outcomes which can possibly harm or injure the patients because there is no clinical evidence to support the use of such expired transducers.

Choose Only Authorized Ultherapy® Clinics

Our official Ultherapy® website ( ) regularly updates the list of clinics and medical aesthetic centers that use authentic Systems and transducers. Each authorized provider receives official certificates for in-clinic display.

Merz Aesthetics® urges consumers to choose authentic Ultherapy® treatments from officially authorized clinics and aesthetic centers to ensure that only certified Systems and transducers are used. Products obtained through unauthorized or parallel import channels may not comply with the manufacturer's prescribed storage and handling standards, potentially compromising safety and efficacy.

3-Step Verification Program Launches This August

To help consumers easily identify authentic Systems and transducers, Merz Aesthetics® Hong Kong is launching the Ultherapy® Authenticity Verification Reward Program in August 2025. With just three simple steps, consumers can authenticate products and enjoy a special reward:

1. Scan the QR code on the System to verify authenticity. Counterfeit machines typically lack valid QR verification.

2. Take a photo of the QR code on the transducer and upload it to the official website for instant verification.

3. Successfully complete both verifications to receive a HK$100 Häagen-Dazs coupon as your reward (limited quantities, available in Hong Kong only).

Report Suspected Counterfeit or Refurbished Devices

Merz Aesthetics® Hong Kong will continue to take enforcement action against the sale or use of counterfeit version of the Ultherapy® and Ultherapy PRIME® systems, as well as unauthorized, refurbished, or counterfeit transducers. The company also warns against any unauthorized modifications or repairs of the Systems. Only authorized representatives and service centers, certified by the manufacturer, are properly trained and qualified to inspect, repair, or replace components of the Systems.

Merz Aesthetics® Hong Kong believes that the patients' well-being and treatments safety are core values shared with its network of professional medical partners. We urge both providers and consumers to report any suspected use of counterfeit systems, counterfeit transducers, or refurbished transducers.

Consumers are encouraged to consult the official Ultherapy® website ( ) for a list of authorized clinics before treatment. With the launch of the Ultherapy® Authenticity Verification Reward Program this August 2025, they can also complete a simple verification process to confirm that both the Systems and transducers are authentic ensuring every session is safe, effective, and provides piece of mind.