(MENAFN)

The One Big Beautiful Bill, signed into law on July 4, 2025, includes a discreet but significant change for gamblers: starting January 1, 2026, the IRS will cap deductions for gambling losses at 90% of winnings. Under the previous rules, both professional and recreational gamblers could deduct 100% of documented losses, up to the amount of their winnings. Now, even a break-even year may result in “phantom income”, taxed money the gambler never actually netted.

This shift has caused concern across the industry. Professional poker players, sports bettors, and casual casino-goers risk paying more taxes than they perceive as gambling revenues. For example, if someone wins $100,000 and loses $100,000, they’ll only deduct $90,000 and owe taxes on the phantom $10,000 income. That change has prompted backlash and even legislative attempts to restore the full deduction.

In response, many players are rethinking where and how they gamble online. U.S.-licensed platforms still have to follow strict federal reporting rules, which can feel burdensome to some users. That’s part of the reason why no verification sites , usually based offshore or built on decentralized systems, are gaining popularity. It’s not that these sites help players avoid taxes (they don’t); it’s more about convenience. With quicker access, fewer sign-up steps, and no need to upload personal documents right away, these platforms offer a smoother experience.

Tax reform advocates say the measure will raise roughly $1.1 billion over ten years and was tucked into the Senate-reconciled bill with little fanfare. Critics argue it unfairly penalizes honest people who report winnings and losses, and may drive them to unregulated operators rather than hurting casinos. A Nevada lawmaker has proposed the FAIR BET Act to restore full deductions; Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has also introduced a companion bill in the Senate.

Professional players, those who make a living betting on poker, sports, or futures, are among the most affected. These individuals often operate with narrow profit margins, and even a slight edge can be the difference between profit and loss. Under the new 90% cap on deductible losses, what would have previously been a break-even year may now result in taxable income, effectively turning small profits into "phantom income" that exists only on paper.

Casual bettors, such as tourists visiting Las Vegas, weekend slot players, or those placing occasional sports wagers, may also feel the effects. Many of these individuals itemize their returns, expecting to offset gambling wins with equivalent losses. However, under the new rule, they could still owe taxes even if they end up breaking even across the year, simply because only 90% of their losses can be deducted.

Expats and non-residents who engage in gambling while abroad but remain subject to U.S. tax laws face even more complex challenges. These players must already deal with currency conversion, cross-border platform compliance, and itemization rules that can vary depending on jurisdiction. The new 90% limitation only adds to the burden, capping their ability to deduct legitimate losses while maintaining full reporting responsibilities to the IRS.

In response, the IRS will still issue Form W‑2G for wins over $600, and gamblers must maintain detailed records, but will no longer be able to deduct losses in full. The American Gaming Association has thrown its weight behind pro-reform efforts, calling on legislators to correct the “hidden” provision and urge proper reporting

The Big Beautiful Bill didn’t just reshape tax breaks for families and businesses; it quietly rewrote the rules around gambling profits. As players adjust, the tax code may follow, either through reform or growing reliance on alternative, low-barrier online platforms.

As the 2026 tax year approaches, the gambling community and lawmakers will face a choice: pay taxes on phantom income, fight for full deductions, or look for loopholes in a changing digital gambling ecosystem.

MENAFN21072025008117017378ID1109825226