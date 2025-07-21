Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|80,183
|934,513,720
|14 July 2025
|635
|12,347.7480
|7,840,820
|15 July 2025
|635
|12,484.4252
|7,927,610
|16 July 2025
|509
|12,654.3026
|6,441,040
|17 July 2025
|600
|12,798.4833
|7,679,090
|18 July 2025
|700
|12,814.7000
|8,970,290
|Total 14-18 July 2025
|3,079
|38,858,850
|Accumulated under the program
|83,262
|973,372,570
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|454,181
|5,367,934,131
|14 July 2025
|3,182
|12,493.5324
|39,754,420
|15 July 2025
|3,182
|12,626.7960
|40,178,465
|16 July 2025
|2,550
|12,847.0686
|32,760,025
|17 July 2025
|3,006
|12,915.4308
|38,823,785
|18 July 2025
|3,508
|12,923.9139
|45,337,090
|Total 14-18 July 2025
|15,428
|196,853,785
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,018
|12,759.5730
|25,748,818
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|471,627
|5,590,536,734
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 83,262 A shares and 578,517 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.18% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 21 July, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
