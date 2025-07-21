Indian Army Sponsors Education Of Boy Who Served Soldiers Near Indo-Pak Border During Operation Sindoor

Punjab: In a heartwarming gesture, the Indian Army's Golden Arrow Division has decided to sponsor the education expenses of a 10-year-old boy who supplied refreshments to soldiers in Ferozepur during Operation Sindoor. The boy was identified as Shravan Singh, a Class 4 student from a government school in Tara Wali village, located just a kilometre from the Indo-Pak border in Mamdot block.

Working alongside his father, Sona Singh, Shravan supported Indian Army personnel by providing them with milk, lassi, water, and other essential items, often venturing into high-security areas without hesitation. In recognition of his selfless service, the army had honoured him in May for his outstanding contribution. The announcement to sponsor the education of Shravan was made on Saturday in a special ceremony ay Ferozepur Cantonment.

Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, head of the Western Command of the Indian Army, said that the army was committed to stand with Shravan.“From covering his admission fees to ensuring he has everything needed for his studies, we want to make sure that money never stands in the way of his future. In Shravan, we witness not just bravery, but a spark of immense promise,” he added.

Shravan, the young son of a dairy farmer, expressed his aspiration in May to one day join the Indian Army and serve the country in uniform.“He was never afraid, only determined,” said his mother, Santosh Rani, speaking with quiet pride.“He formed a close bond with the soldiers. They appreciated his efforts and treated him like one of their own.”

His father, Sona Singh, shared similar sentiments.“Right from the beginning, Shravan wanted to help the jawans. It made him genuinely happy. We supported him, and he never once backed down.”

