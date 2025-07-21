Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Price RISES Amid Tariff Uncertainty On July 21St: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Gold Price RISES Amid Tariff Uncertainty On July 21St: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City


2025-07-21 03:15:27
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Gold And Silver Price Today: International market trends and domestic factors cause fluctuations in gold and silver prices. Stay informed about the current rates to make smart investment decisions

Gold Price

Changes in the international market directly affect gold prices. These factors contribute to the daily variations in gold and silver rates. Even within India, market dynamics cause price differences from city to city.

Before buying gold, it's crucial to know whether the price has decreased or increased. Even a Rs. 100 difference per gram can significantly impact your budget. Today, gold and silver are not just ornaments but also a form of investment. Let's find out the current gold and silver prices in India.

22 Carat Gold Price in India Today

1 gram: Rs. 9,180

8 grams: Rs. 73,440

10 grams: Rs. 91,800

100 grams: Rs. 9,18,000

24 Carat Gold Price in India Today

1 gram: Rs. 10,015

8 grams: Rs. 80,120

10 grams: Rs. 1,00,150

100 grams: Rs. 10,01,500

Gold Prices in Major Indian Cities Today

10 grams of 22 carat gold: Chennai: Rs. 91,800, Mumbai: Rs. 91,800, Delhi: Rs. 91,950, Kolkata: Rs. 91,800, Bangalore: Rs. 91,800, Vadodara: Rs. 91,850, Pune: Rs. 91,800, Hyderabad: Rs. 91,800, Ahmedabad: Rs. 91,850

Silver Price in India Today

While the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold increased by Rs. 100 today, the silver rate remained stable. There was no change in the silver rate on Sunday either. Let's see what today's silver rate is.

10 grams: Rs. 1,160

100 grams: Rs. 11,600

1000 grams: Rs. 1,16,000

MENAFN21072025007385015968ID1109825057

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search