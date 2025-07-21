Gold Price RISES Amid Tariff Uncertainty On July 21St: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Gold And Silver Price Today: International market trends and domestic factors cause fluctuations in gold and silver prices. Stay informed about the current rates to make smart investment decisions

Gold Price

Changes in the international market directly affect gold prices. These factors contribute to the daily variations in gold and silver rates. Even within India, market dynamics cause price differences from city to city.

Before buying gold, it's crucial to know whether the price has decreased or increased. Even a Rs. 100 difference per gram can significantly impact your budget. Today, gold and silver are not just ornaments but also a form of investment. Let's find out the current gold and silver prices in India.

22 Carat Gold Price in India Today

1 gram: Rs. 9,180

8 grams: Rs. 73,440

10 grams: Rs. 91,800

100 grams: Rs. 9,18,000

24 Carat Gold Price in India Today

1 gram: Rs. 10,015

8 grams: Rs. 80,120

10 grams: Rs. 1,00,150

100 grams: Rs. 10,01,500

Gold Prices in Major Indian Cities Today

10 grams of 22 carat gold: Chennai: Rs. 91,800, Mumbai: Rs. 91,800, Delhi: Rs. 91,950, Kolkata: Rs. 91,800, Bangalore: Rs. 91,800, Vadodara: Rs. 91,850, Pune: Rs. 91,800, Hyderabad: Rs. 91,800, Ahmedabad: Rs. 91,850

Silver Price in India Today

While the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold increased by Rs. 100 today, the silver rate remained stable. There was no change in the silver rate on Sunday either. Let's see what today's silver rate is.

10 grams: Rs. 1,160

100 grams: Rs. 11,600

1000 grams: Rs. 1,16,000