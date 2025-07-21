IBPS PO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today For 5208 PO Posts At Ibps.In
The application process commenced on July 1, in accordance with the schedule released in the official notification. After closing the IBPS PO application process, the Banking Institute will conduct pre-examination training and release admit cards for preliminary examinations in August. The exact exam date will be released later.
IBPS PO 2025: A total of 5208 vacancies are available in the IBPS PO 2025 recruitment.What's next after IBPS PO 2025 registration
Given below are key dates to remember:
- IBPS PO Prelims exam will be conducted in August IBPS PO Prelims result will be declared in September Mains exam admit card will be released in September or October Mains exam is scheduled for October Mains result will be announced in November Personality test is slated for November or December The last round Interview will be done in December 2025 or January 2026 Provisional allotment list will come out in January or February next year
A total of 5208 vacancies are being offered by the following participating banks in the IBPS PO 2025 recruitment:
Bank of Baroda: 1000 vacancies
Bank of India: 700 vacancies
Bank of Maharashtra: 1000 vacancies
Central Bank of India: 5000 vacancies
Canara Bank: 1000 vacancies
Indian Bank: Not reported
Indian Overseas Bank: 450 vacancies
Punjab National Bank: 200 vacancies
Punjab and Sind Bank: 358 vacancies
UCO Bank: Not reported
Union Bank of India: Not reported
The eligibility criteria requires that the applicants must be at least 20 and not more than 30 years of age. Besides a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university, the candidate must have a healthy credit history when joining the participating banks.
“Merely applying for, qualifying in the CRP and getting provisionally allotted in one of the Participating Banks does not imply that a candidate will necessarily be eligible for employment in any of the Participating Banks. It is expressly clarified that the ultimate authority for recruitment is the Participating Bank itself. The Participating Bank concerned may, in its sole discretion, reject the candidature of anyone provisionally allotted to it through the CRP,” IBPS said in its notification dated June 30.
