B&Q Employee Volunteers Support Local Older People At Age Concern Hampshire Centres In New Milton And Locks Heath

MENAFN - Pressat) A team of Employees from B&Q offered their support, time, and products to Age Concern Hampshire (ACH), to help improve spaces used by the charity and the older people it supports.

The team volunteered to spruce up the Care and Wellbeing Centres in Locks Heath and New Milton to update the interior design, re-decorate rooms and upgrade the soft furnishings to put some TLC into the spaces used to offer innovative, inclusive and fun sessions to those who attend.

The Centres offer personalised support for clients, many who are living with additional needs such as Dementia and Alzheimer's. The centres are vital for family members and carers to give them reassurance that their loved ones are in the safest hands, in a secure environment. The offer goes beyond their centres, into the community with accessible transport options available.

ACH offer specialist day care sessions, inclusive of activities to help with mobility, mental health, cognitive sustainability and nutrition. Clients also enjoy social interaction and person-centred care all designed to promote independence and enhance quality of life.

The support from local B&Q employees was part of the wider Community Days programme, where groups of volunteers from B&Q support the local community by improving a community space to help make a positive difference across the communities B&Q operates in.

Almost 300 charities will get the same help across the country, with thousands of B&Q colleagues volunteering their time to worthwhile causes.

Marysia Noble, B&Q said,“It's great to be helping out Age Concern Hampshire, the whole team love putting their practical skills to use and when it's to support a good cause it's even better. Seeing a project completed by the team gives a great sense of satisfaction.”

Brogan Rehill from Age Concern Hampshire said:“We are delighted to have had the team from B&Q support us by giving up their time to improve our space. They have transformed our space into a warm and welcoming environment, creating an atmosphere of comfort. A huge thank you to B&Q and their colleagues for making this happen.”

About B&Q:

B&Q is the UK's leading home improvement and garden living retailer with over 300 stores throughout the UK and Ireland

For trade professionals, B&Q TradePoint offers exclusive membership to those in trades such as electricians, plasterers, fitters, plumbers, roofers, decorators, joiners, tilers, builders, landscapers and facilities and maintenance professionals. TradePoint members have exclusive access to dedicated TradePoint counters at around 200 B&Q stores as well as to co.

B&Q launched the UK's first home improvement marketplace in March 2022, adding additional choice for consumers. The marketplace offers a unique, integrated experience with in-store returns for many products and Click + Collect options being explored.

Their team of more than 26,000 colleagues of all ages are respected nationwide for providing great home improvement help to customers. They're the beating heart of B&Q and their iconic orange aprons are worn with pride.

Every year, more than 20 million people improve their homes and make life better with B&Q, and every year the company achieves ever-higher standards for sustainable operations and sourcing, and supports our local communities, including funding B&Q Foundation grants and Shelter's DIY Skills Advisors.

B&Q is part of Kingfisher plc, the international home improvement company, operating 1,400 stores in 8 countries across Europe.



About Age Concern Hampshire:

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Foot Care clinics, Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities. Its mission is to help people 'Age well and Live well'.

