Kuwait Moi Nabs Dealer In Illegal Residency For Cash
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 21 (KUNA) -- The Interior Ministry declared on Monday apprehending a citizen on charges of facilitating illegal residency for money.
The ministry said in a statement that the detained man, who had signing accreditation for more than 25 companies, was charged with facilitating residency for 56 persons registered as workers in these companies -- including three residency violators, three others who breached visa terms and others who worked in companies, not recorded in the visa papers.
The suspect, during interrogations, confessed to facilitating residency for money he had received through two mediators, a Syrian and an Indian, with the paid sums ranging between KD 300 and KD 1,200.
All persons accused of engaging in these illegal acts have been referred to the competent authorities for further legal proceedings.
The ministry affirmed its personnel would pursue the campaign against human trade, urged citizens and residents of the country to report about such cases. (end)
