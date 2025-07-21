Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Moi Nabs Dealer In Illegal Residency For Cash


2025-07-21 03:11:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 21 (KUNA) -- The Interior Ministry declared on Monday apprehending a citizen on charges of facilitating illegal residency for money.
The ministry said in a statement that the detained man, who had signing accreditation for more than 25 companies, was charged with facilitating residency for 56 persons registered as workers in these companies -- including three residency violators, three others who breached visa terms and others who worked in companies, not recorded in the visa papers.
The suspect, during interrogations, confessed to facilitating residency for money he had received through two mediators, a Syrian and an Indian, with the paid sums ranging between KD 300 and KD 1,200.
All persons accused of engaging in these illegal acts have been referred to the competent authorities for further legal proceedings.
The ministry affirmed its personnel would pursue the campaign against human trade, urged citizens and residents of the country to report about such cases. (end)
ahk


MENAFN21072025000071011013ID1109825011

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search