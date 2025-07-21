403
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Airstrike Kills 14 Palestinians
(MENAFN) At least 14 Palestinians lost their lives on Sunday when an Israeli airstrike targeted a college building sheltering displaced residents in the al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to Palestinian reports.
Eyewitnesses stated that Israeli warplanes launched at least one missile at the structure, which had been serving as a refuge for civilians.
Medical personnel told media that all casualties, both the deceased and injured, were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Among the dead was Hani al-Dabour, a civil defense officer, according to the Palestinian civil defense authority. Several other emergency workers were wounded. In its statement, the authority urged the global community to intervene and halt what it described as "Israeli crimes and provide full protection for our working crews."
On the same day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that Paratroopers Brigade forces under the 36th Division had concluded their operations in the Khan Younis area.
"During the operations, the troops eliminated terrorists in close-quarters combat and in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force. They dismantled terror infrastructure, including military structures, weapons storage facilities, arms, and explosives," the IDF said in a statement.
Israel resumed military actions in Gaza on March 18. According to Gaza-based health officials, Sunday’s figures show that since that date, at least 8,066 Palestinians have been killed and 28,939 wounded. This brings the total number of deaths since October 2023 to 58,895, with 140,980 reported injuries.
