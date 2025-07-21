403
Druze Leader Appeals to Trump to Protect Community
(MENAFN) Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif, the religious leader of the Druze community in Israel, made a direct appeal to US President Donald Trump on Sunday, urging him to step in and safeguard the Druze population in Suwayda province, located in southern Syria.
The appeal was conveyed through the US ambassador to Israel, emphasizing Tarif's grave concerns regarding the violent actions against Druze civilians by extremist armed groups operating in Syria, as reported by Israeli media outlets.
In his message, Tarif described the situation in Suwayda as resembling a genocide, and he strongly called on the United States to take immediate action to protect the vulnerable Druze community.
He expressed deep worry over the ongoing attacks, labeling them as serious breaches of human rights, and insisted that these violations be recognized as crimes against humanity.
While making his plea, Tarif refrained from commenting on the growing international criticism surrounding Israel's military operations in Gaza.
Instead, he centered his focus entirely on the deteriorating conditions in Syria, particularly the increasing violence against the Druze population in Suwayda.
Furthermore, Tarif cautioned that if the US continued to remain silent on the issue, it could lead to even greater violence against minority communities within Syria.
The violent clashes, which had initially erupted on July 13 between Bedouin Arabs and Druze factions, were eventually halted due to mediation efforts from the Syrian government and external parties.
