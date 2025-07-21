403
Trump Criticizes Biden Over Shooting Incident
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump lashed out at former President Joe Biden on Sunday after a Dominican national, who had been previously allowed into the United States under Biden’s administration, was implicated in the shooting of an off-duty Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer in Manhattan.
"Last night, in New York City, an incredible CBP Officer was shot in the face by an Illegal Alien Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.
"He was apprehended at the Border in April 2023 but, instead of being deported, was RELEASED."
The individual accused in the shooting, 21-year-old Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, was arrested in April 2023 near San Luis, Arizona, and subsequently released, as reported by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
DHS confirmed that Nunez had a criminal record, including an active kidnapping warrant in Massachusetts and multiple felony arrests.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed the media on Sunday, revealing that Nunez had a history of arrests for assault, robbery, and violating an order of protection, and was also connected to a stabbing that took place in January.
"He has inflicted violence in our city, and once he is charged for last night’s crimes, we will be able to add attempted murder to his rap sheet," Adams stated.
