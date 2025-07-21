21 July 2025

First new dredge arrives at the Moma Mine

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique, announces that the first of its two new high-capacity dredges has arrived safely at Moma. The new dredges form part of the upgrade of Kenmare's largest mining plant, Wet Concentrator Plant (“WCP”) A.

Statement from Ben Baxter, Kenmare's Chief Operations Officer:

“The safe beach landing of the first of the two new, high-capacity dredges represents a key milestone in the WCP A upgrade project. It marks the start of an exciting quarter, which will see us begin commissioning of the dredges and upgraded plant, ahead of WCP A starting its transition to the Nataka ore zone in Q4. While I was on site at Moma last week I was pleased to see the significant and safe progress being made with the upgrade work. The project continues to progress to plan and we will provide further updates to the market as we progressively de-risk this project during the remainder of the year.”

Background on the new dredges

The dredges were fabricated by Royal IHC in the Netherlands and they each weigh 1,160 tonnes, equivalent to more than 80 double decker buses. At 62 metres in length, they are almost as long as a jumbo jet, and they are 19 metres wide and 18 metres high.

The dredges began their journey to Mozambique by sea on 4 June 2025. They were transported by Roll Group on a heavy load carrier vessel and anchored to the north of Moma on 4 July. The first dredge was landed on a purpose-built beach landing area, approximately two kilometres from Moma's dedicated port facilities, on 18 July.

View photographs of the beach landing of the first dredge here: #projects

The second dredge is due to be landed on the beach at Moma in the coming weeks. Both dredges will be transported to the (currently dry) staging pond by road on platform vehicles called Self-Propelled Modular Transporters (SPMTs), which Kenmare used in 2020 for its record-breaking relocation of WCP B. The new feed preparation module, which is another element of the upgrade project, is being assembled in the staging pond and the dredges will be placed alongside it.

Sequence of upgrade work

Currently, WCP A, which is Kenmare's largest mining plant, is mining an area alongside the staging pond. Once the new dredges are in place and work on the new feed preparation module is complete, the staging pond will be flooded and the existing dredges will mine through the wall separating the staging pond and WCP A's current mining pond. WCP A's existing dredges will be detached from the plant and the new dredges will float out of the staging pond to be attached to WCP A. The existing feed preparation module, which forms part of WCP A, will also be detached from the remainder of the plant and the new feed preparation module will be connected in its place. This upgrade work is on track to begin in Q3 2025 and is expected to take three to four weeks.

View an animation of the planned upgrade sequence here:

WCP A's transition to Nataka

Once the work is complete, WCP A will begin its transition from its current mining area in Namalope to the Nataka ore zone, which is expected to take approximately 18 months. Nataka is the largest ore zone in Moma's portfolio, representing approximately 70% of Moma's nine billion tonnes of Mineral Resources. WCP A is expected to mine in Nataka for the rest of its economic life, which exceeds 20 years, and the transition to Nataka is essential to securing production from Moma for decades to come.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of titanium minerals. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 6% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of life items such as paints, plastics, and ceramic tiles.