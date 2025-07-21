Intention To Fundraise
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46
INTENTION TO FUNDRAISE
21 JULY 2025
The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce its intention to launch a new offer for subscription later this year. A prospectus will be available in due course.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
