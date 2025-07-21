'Gym Girl' Soha Ali Khan Says 'Muscles And Mascara Both Stay On'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Soha Ali Khan kickstarted her Monday morning with a strenuous gym session.

Soha took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself from the gym. In the video, the actress is seen doing functional training, back workout, kettlebell exercises, ab crunches and cross trainer workout.

“Muscles and mascara - both stay on as we do it again - and again - and again! #gymgirl #fitnessmotivation,” wrote the actress, who made her Bollywood film debut in 2004 with Dil Maange More.

Soha often gives a peek into her healthy life on social media by sharing videos of herself from the gym. On July 18, she took to social media to share a glimpse of her morning wellness ritual, rooted deeply in self-love.

The actress revealed that she begins her day with a detoxifying drink that helps her feel refreshed and centred. Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a video where she is seen making a white pumpkin juice.

For the caption, the actress wrote,“Self love is hugely important ! I have been drinking white pumpkin juice (ash gourd) every morning on an empty stomach, for the past three months. It's detoxifying , cooling and great for my gut #nutrition #detox #juice #morningritual #fitnessfriday.” She also added Miley Cyrus' Flowers as the background score for the video.

On the work front, the 46-year-old actress, who is married to Bollywood actor and filmmaker Kunal Kummu, was last seen in the horror drama“Chhorii 2,” where she played an impactful portrayal of Daasi Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is a sequel to the 2021 thriller Chhorii.

Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, the sequel also featured key performances by Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal, among others. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra, was released on 11 April 2025.