Dharmasthala Mass Burials Case: Spokesperson Welcomes SIT Formation To Probe Alleged Mass Grave Claims

Dharmasthala: Spokesperson of Dharmasthala, K. Parshwanath Jain, on Sunday welcomed the decision of the Karnataka Government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe in matter related to alleged mass burial of human bodies in the region.

Jain stated that a case was recently registered at the Dharmasthala police station which claimed "several dead bodies were buried" in the region which“sparked widespread debate, speculations, and confusion at the national level in recent days.”

Truth and Belief Are Foundation of Society, Says Jain

The Dharmasthala spokesperson stated that truth and belief are strongest foundation for society's ethics and faith. He expressed hope and demanded the SIT to bring out the truth of the matter.

"A case was recently registered at the Dharmasthala police station claiming that "several dead bodies were buried," which has sparked widespread debate, speculations, and confusion at the national level in recent days. In light of our expectations, as well as that of the general public, for a fair and transparent investigation, it is understood that the State Government has transferred the case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Truth and belief are the strongest foundation for a society's ethics and faith. Therefore, it is our sincere hope and earnest demand that the SIT conducts the highest level of investigation in this case and brings out true facts to light", the Dharmasthala spokesperson said in a statement.

Karnataka Government Orders SIT Investigation

The Karnataka Government today issued an order to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter related to alleged incidents of mass murder, mass rape, and mass burial in Dharmasthala town.

The development follows a letter from the Karnataka State Women's Commission (KSWC) requesting that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah form an SIT under the leadership of senior police officials to investigate the matter.

In their letter, the KSWC cited a media report which consisted of a statement from a person who had claimed that bodies were buried in the past 20 years in the region.

The government order said that it was found appropriate to form a Special Investigation Team to investigate the cases registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS) at the Dharmasthala police station.