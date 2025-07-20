403
Rubio Calls on Syria to Deploy Security Forces in South
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urgently called on the Syrian government this Saturday to deploy security forces in the south to “immediately” stop the escalating violence between Druze and Bedouin factions and prevent further atrocities.
Rubio emphasized on X that “If authorities in Damascus want to preserve any chance of achieving a unified, inclusive and peaceful Syria free of ISIS (Daesh) and of Iranian control they must help end this calamity by using their security forces to prevent ISIS and any other violent jihadists from entering the area and carrying out massacres.”
In a show of sustained engagement, the US has been “heavily involved” over the past three days coordinating efforts with Israel, Jordan, and Syrian officials in Damascus to address the “horrifying and dangerous developments” unfolding in Suwayda province.
“The rape and slaughter of innocent people which has and is still occuring (sic) must end,” Rubio stressed, further demanding that Damascus “hold accountable and bring to justice anyone guilty of atrocities including those in their own ranks.”
The deadly confrontations erupted on July 13 between armed Druze groups and Bedouin Arab tribes in Suwayda. The conflict intensified, triggering Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian military sites and infrastructure in Damascus. Israel justified these strikes as protective measures for Druze communities.
In response to the turmoil, the Syrian presidency declared a broad and immediate ceasefire on Saturday after days of escalating unrest in the southern province.
Syria’s long-time leader Bashar al-Assad, who ruled for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party’s control that had persisted since 1963.
A transitional government under President Ahmad al-Sharaa was established in January to steer the country through this new phase.
