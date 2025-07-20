403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Presses Senate to Scrap August Break
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Saturday to scrap the Senate’s usual August recess, pressing lawmakers to speed up the confirmation process for his executive and judicial picks.
Trump posted on Truth Social, “Hopefully the very talented John Thune, fresh off our many victories over the past two weeks and, indeed, 6 months, will cancel August recess (and long weekends!), in order to get my incredible nominees confirmed. We need them badly!!”
The Senate is set to vote on six of Trump’s nominees this Monday, including a nominee for the top position at the Drug Enforcement Agency.
Among the nominees are Emil Bove, a Justice Department attorney nominated for a federal appeals court seat, and Jeanine Pirro, the former Fox News host, tapped to be U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.
Bove is facing Democratic pushback after a whistleblower accused him of advising the Justice Department to ignore court orders regarding migrant deportations—a charge he denies.
In addition, Trump’s recent appointments to the National Labor Relations Board seek to restore a quorum after the board became inoperative earlier this year when Trump removed its Democratic member.
Trump posted on Truth Social, “Hopefully the very talented John Thune, fresh off our many victories over the past two weeks and, indeed, 6 months, will cancel August recess (and long weekends!), in order to get my incredible nominees confirmed. We need them badly!!”
The Senate is set to vote on six of Trump’s nominees this Monday, including a nominee for the top position at the Drug Enforcement Agency.
Among the nominees are Emil Bove, a Justice Department attorney nominated for a federal appeals court seat, and Jeanine Pirro, the former Fox News host, tapped to be U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.
Bove is facing Democratic pushback after a whistleblower accused him of advising the Justice Department to ignore court orders regarding migrant deportations—a charge he denies.
In addition, Trump’s recent appointments to the National Labor Relations Board seek to restore a quorum after the board became inoperative earlier this year when Trump removed its Democratic member.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment