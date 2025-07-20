Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Presses Senate to Scrap August Break

2025-07-20 03:33:40
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Saturday to scrap the Senate’s usual August recess, pressing lawmakers to speed up the confirmation process for his executive and judicial picks.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “Hopefully the very talented John Thune, fresh off our many victories over the past two weeks and, indeed, 6 months, will cancel August recess (and long weekends!), in order to get my incredible nominees confirmed. We need them badly!!”

The Senate is set to vote on six of Trump’s nominees this Monday, including a nominee for the top position at the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Among the nominees are Emil Bove, a Justice Department attorney nominated for a federal appeals court seat, and Jeanine Pirro, the former Fox News host, tapped to be U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

Bove is facing Democratic pushback after a whistleblower accused him of advising the Justice Department to ignore court orders regarding migrant deportations—a charge he denies.

In addition, Trump’s recent appointments to the National Labor Relations Board seek to restore a quorum after the board became inoperative earlier this year when Trump removed its Democratic member.

