Russia revokes army collaboration deal with Germany
(MENAFN) Russia has officially revoked its decades-old military cooperation agreement with Germany, citing Berlin’s growing support for Ukraine and increasingly confrontational stance toward Moscow.
According to reports, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a resolution on Friday instructing the Foreign Ministry to notify Germany that the 1996 military-technical cooperation treaty is now void, ending nearly 30 years of bilateral defense collaboration.
Russian officials had earlier signaled the treaty’s irrelevance, accusing Germany of adopting an “openly hostile” posture and pursuing aggressive military policies. The Foreign Ministry previously claimed Berlin was conditioning its citizens to regard Russia as the enemy.
Concerns from Moscow intensified earlier this week after Germany’s defense minister made provocative remarks about German forces being prepared to fight Russian troops “if deterrence doesn’t work and Russia attacks.” In response, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned that Berlin is “becoming dangerous again.”
Russian leaders have rejected any claims that Moscow plans to attack NATO, calling such suggestions “nonsense.” President Vladimir Putin said Western nations are using fabricated threats to justify rising military expenditures and deflect attention from domestic economic problems.
Germany recently unveiled plans to boost its defense budget to €153 billion by 2029, a sharp rise from this year’s approximately $93.7 billion USD. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has proposed a national discussion about reinstating universal military service, while Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared that “the means of diplomacy are exhausted” in a speech to parliament.
Since the outbreak of full-scale war in February 2022, Germany has become Ukraine’s second-largest arms supplier after the United States. German-made Leopard tanks were used in Ukraine’s 2023 incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region, a historically symbolic site known for the largest tank battle of World War II.
In May, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Berlin’s “direct involvement in the war is now obvious,” warning that “Germany is sliding down the same slippery slope it already followed a couple of times in the last century.”
