Bitcoin Swift Launches Stage 1 Presale Alongside AI-Enabled Smart Contracts And Enterprise-Grade Zk-SNARK Privacy

LUXEMBOURG, July 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) , a next-generation blockchain protocol, today officially launched Stage 1 of its public presale , introducing a platform that combines programmable AI smart contracts with zk-SNARK-powered privacy infrastructure. With a hybrid Proof-of-Yield (PoY) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus design, Bitcoin Swift aims to bring a new level of intelligence and security to decentralized finance.

Stage 1 tokens are now available at $1.00 , with the price set to increase to $2.00 in the next round and a final launch price of $15.00 . The presale will run for a limited 61-day period , and early participants will begin earning programmable mining rewards at the end of each stage based on the network's PoY mechanism.

“This presale isn't just a funding round - it's a live demonstration of our programmable mining architecture,” said a spokesperson from the Bitcoin Swift Foundation.“We've built a blockchain where participation is rewarded based on real contribution, energy efficiency, and governance engagement - all powered by embedded AI.”

AI-Powered Smart Contracts and zk-SNARK Privacy Now Live

As part of the presale rollout, Bitcoin Swift also confirmed the activation of its AI-enabled smart contracts. These contracts are WASM-compatible and come with native AI agents that automate logic based on live data inputs. Use cases include adaptive lending protocols, DAO governance, and automated risk detection.

To address institutional privacy needs, BTC3 integrates zk-SNARK zero-knowledge proofs and a decentralized identity (DID) system. This dual-layer architecture ensures that users and enterprises can verify transactions and credentials without disclosing sensitive information , aligning the network with emerging compliance frameworks.

Influencers have started highlighting Bitcoin Swift's real progress, and Crypto Leagu offers a comprehensive look at why this isn't just another speculative token.

Key Features Now Live with the Presale:



AI-enabled smart contracts with real-time data integration

zk-SNARK privacy layer for transaction confidentiality

Hybrid consensus model (Proof-of-Yield + Proof-of-Stake)

Programmable Contribution Score for dynamic mining rewards

Decentralized identity verification for credential security KYC-verified team , with third-party audits from Spywolf and Solidproo .

BTC3's programmable mining model offers rewards based on validator uptime, governance participation, and carbon efficiency - incentivizing cleaner and more active participation across the network.









Roadmap and Stablecoin Launch Ahead

Bitcoin Swift's 2025–2026 roadmap includes the Q1 launch of its full AI smart contract engine and federated oracle system , followed by the release of shielded DeFi modules in Q2. The final mainnet release is expected by Q4, along with deployment of its USD-pegged stablecoin, BTC3U , backed by a 150% on-chain collateral vault.

BTC3U will support swaps, DeFi operations, and institutional-grade liquidity provisioning. Stablecoin governance will be determined by BTC3 holders, with AI-fed oracles enabling fair price and risk calibration.

About Bitcoin Swift

Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is an intelligent blockchain infrastructure combining programmable mining, zero-knowledge privacy, and embedded AI at the contract level. Designed for both enterprise and retail applications, BTC3 offers a next-generation DeFi experience without staking lockups or hardware gatekeeping.

For more information and to participate in the presale:





Join the community on Telegram:

Contact :

Luc Schaus

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bitcoin Swift. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at