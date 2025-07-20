403
South Korea Battles Torrential Rain, Flooding
(MENAFN) The death toll resulting from the continuous heavy rainfall and severe flooding in South Korea has increased to nine, with the addition of five new fatalities.
As of Saturday, two individuals remain unaccounted for, while thousands have been forced to leave their homes due to the worsening conditions, according to a news agency.
Four of the most recent victims lost their lives in the Sancheong region, situated in South Gyeongsang province.
A devastating landslide swept through a village, destroying homes and leaving two people missing.
Another fatality occurred in the Miryang area of the same province.
A driver tragically died when their vehicle was carried away by the floodwaters.
South Gyeongsang has experienced some of the most severe impacts from the recent storms.
Certain locations have seen rainfall exceeding 700 millimeters (27.6 inches) over a four-day period from Wednesday through Saturday.
Meteorological experts have issued warnings that an additional 250 millimeters (9.38 inches) of rain may still fall within the day, raising concerns about further destruction and potential loss of life.
Evacuation instructions have been given in multiple impacted regions.
So far, 7,029 individuals have been relocated to safer areas, according to the news agency.
The relentless downpours have submerged roads, triggered landslides, and flooded homes across the country, causing widespread damage and disruption.
