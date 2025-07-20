403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine sends drones targeting Moscow
(MENAFN) Ukraine carried out a significant drone operation targeting Moscow and nearby regions early Sunday, just hours after signaling readiness for renewed peace negotiations with Russia, according to reports.
Moscow’s mayor stated that by 2:30 a.m. local time, air defense systems had intercepted at least 15 drones heading toward the capital. He noted that there were “no significant damage or casualties,” and that emergency crews were already managing the aftermath at the crash sites.
The Defense Ministry later reported that a total of 19 drones were brought down overnight in the Moscow Region alone. In total, 97 unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:00 a.m. Sunday. These included 38 over Bryansk, 11 over Kaluga, eight over Tula, and five over Oryol.
One high-rise residential building in Zelenograd, located on the outskirts of the capital, was reportedly hit. Footage shared online showed windows blown out and at least two vehicles engulfed in flames near the site.
Major airports in Moscow—including Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky—halted operations during the attack as a safety measure, later resuming flights after 4 a.m.
The mayor of Moscow noted that drone attacks originating from Ukraine have escalated in recent days, with similar aerial incursions reported nightly since Wednesday.
Ukraine has been launching drone strikes deeper into Russian territory for several months, frequently impacting civilian buildings and infrastructure. Russian officials have condemned these actions as “terrorist attacks” intentionally aimed at non-military targets.
Moscow’s mayor stated that by 2:30 a.m. local time, air defense systems had intercepted at least 15 drones heading toward the capital. He noted that there were “no significant damage or casualties,” and that emergency crews were already managing the aftermath at the crash sites.
The Defense Ministry later reported that a total of 19 drones were brought down overnight in the Moscow Region alone. In total, 97 unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:00 a.m. Sunday. These included 38 over Bryansk, 11 over Kaluga, eight over Tula, and five over Oryol.
One high-rise residential building in Zelenograd, located on the outskirts of the capital, was reportedly hit. Footage shared online showed windows blown out and at least two vehicles engulfed in flames near the site.
Major airports in Moscow—including Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky—halted operations during the attack as a safety measure, later resuming flights after 4 a.m.
The mayor of Moscow noted that drone attacks originating from Ukraine have escalated in recent days, with similar aerial incursions reported nightly since Wednesday.
Ukraine has been launching drone strikes deeper into Russian territory for several months, frequently impacting civilian buildings and infrastructure. Russian officials have condemned these actions as “terrorist attacks” intentionally aimed at non-military targets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment