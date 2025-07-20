Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dozens harmed following vehicle driving into crowd in LA


2025-07-20 03:23:36
(MENAFN) At least 30 people were hurt when a vehicle drove into a crowd early Saturday morning in Los Angeles, with seven victims reported to be in critical condition, according to reports.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. local time near West Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood, an area popular for its live music scene.

Emergency responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department stated that seven individuals were rushed to hospitals in critical condition. Six others sustained serious injuries, while ten more were listed in fair condition.

