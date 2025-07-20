403
Israeli continues killing more Palestinians in Gaza
(MENAFN) The ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 58,765 Palestinians since October 2023, according to the Health Ministry on Saturday.
In a recent update, the ministry reported that 98 bodies were recovered over the past two days, and 511 people sustained injuries. This brings the total number of those wounded in the conflict to 140,485.
The statement noted that many victims remain buried beneath collapsed buildings or lie in the streets, as rescue operations are hindered by the continued bombardment.
The ministry also highlighted that 14 Palestinians lost their lives and 94 were injured while attempting to obtain humanitarian aid in the past 48 hours. Since May 27, a total of 891 people have been killed while seeking assistance, with over 5,754 others wounded under similar circumstances.
Israeli forces resumed its genocide in Gaza on March 18, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange arrangement that had been in place since January. Negotiations for a renewed agreement are currently being held in Doha, the capital of Qatar.
